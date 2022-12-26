Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is Ninepoint Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,133,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coterra Energy Price Performance

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.