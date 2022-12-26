Country Trust Bank Grows Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $24,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.18. 132,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $109.44.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

