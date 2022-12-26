Country Trust Bank Has $12.18 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 255,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IGF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,920. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

