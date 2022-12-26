Country Trust Bank Has $44.21 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $140.02. 62,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

