Country Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16,825.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $58,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 406,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,770,000 after buying an additional 99,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,698. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.