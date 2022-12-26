Country Trust Bank Lowers Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $37,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 378,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 130,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,856. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.