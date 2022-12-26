Country Trust Bank Purchases 803 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 395,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,230,930. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

