Country Trust Bank Sells 19,968 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,968 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Abiomed worth $31,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 48,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 141,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD remained flat at $381.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

