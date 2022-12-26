Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $103.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $139.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 103.38%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

