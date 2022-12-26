Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

CMCT stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.