Creditcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.64 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002747 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $95.84 million and $13.64 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001033 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010982 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000135 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
