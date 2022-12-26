Crypto International (CRI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.62 Billion

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002594 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $118,395.96 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypto International

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44259312 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $115,872.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

