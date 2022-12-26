Custos Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average is $227.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

