DA Davidson Boosts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $44.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $26,684,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 303.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

