DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $111.12 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005222 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $111.12 million and $687,503.63 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

