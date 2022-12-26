Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $138.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $130.12. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.