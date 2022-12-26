DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $1,547.58 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00416149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018079 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

