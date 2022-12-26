Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $428,709,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 101.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,952,000 after acquiring an additional 579,724 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.91. 31,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,591. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

