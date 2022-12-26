Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE D traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,486. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

