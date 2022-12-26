DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of DT Midstream worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,613,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,079,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DT Midstream by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of DTM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.44. 9,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

