DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 3.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of DuPont de Nemours worth $73,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

