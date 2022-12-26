Eastern Bank Acquires 971 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $40,768,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 192,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 165,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

