Eastern Bank Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.47. 886,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,886,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

