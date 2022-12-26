Eastern Bank Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.89.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.34. 34,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,653. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $295.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.