Eastern Bank Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eastern Bank grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,697,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 80,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 142,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,313. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.