Eastern Bank Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,078 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 19.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,252.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 269,669 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 164,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. 4,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,852. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

