Eastern Bank Sells 135 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,945,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,836 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,456. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.44. The company had a trading volume of 251,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

