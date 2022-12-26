Eastern Bank Sells 85 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,622 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.63. 9,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

