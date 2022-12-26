Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

