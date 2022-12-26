Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.98. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

