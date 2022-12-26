EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.40 price target on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

PED opened at $1.16 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at PEDEVCO

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,028,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,652. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,028,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,652. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 76,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $84,420.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,104,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,484.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 538,068 shares of company stock valued at $582,551. Corporate insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

