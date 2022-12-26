Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,624.11

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $37.97 million and approximately $11,624.11 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,935,839,308 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

