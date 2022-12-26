Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Hasbro makes up 1.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

