Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,864,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 186,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,745. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

