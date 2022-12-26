Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

