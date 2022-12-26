Enjin Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $262.96 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $262.96 million and $5.98 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $868.53 or 0.05160709 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00499027 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29567571 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
