Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $63.50 Average PT from Analysts

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

ENOV opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $142.82.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth about $252,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Enovis by 20.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 294.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

