Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $307.83.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $293.95 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.