Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVA. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

EVA opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.10. Enviva has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at $315,834,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

