Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.20.

ERO has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ERO opened at C$18.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

