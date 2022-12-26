Essex Savings Bank Acquires 111 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock by 905.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 599.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $703.94. 11,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,116. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $687.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

