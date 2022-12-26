Essex Savings Bank Acquires 542 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.50. 43,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,450. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

