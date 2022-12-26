Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.13 and a 200 day moving average of $260.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

