Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,486. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.