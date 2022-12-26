Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 30,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $345.51. The stock had a trading volume of 62,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,594. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.49 and its 200 day moving average is $330.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.