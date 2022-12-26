Essex Savings Bank Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.74. 238,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

