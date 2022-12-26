Essex Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $2,305,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.09. 41,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,326. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

