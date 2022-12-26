Essex Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

D traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.79. 94,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

