Essex Savings Bank Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,194,000 after buying an additional 162,987 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VTV stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.24. 198,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

