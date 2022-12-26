Essex Savings Bank Sells 1,152 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 495,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,663,152. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

